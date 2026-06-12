SATURDAY afternoon will see Corrigan Park play host to a tantalising clash in the Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final when Antrim face Wicklow for a spot in the final four of this season's competition.

Antrim head into their third game of the Tailteann Cup and will hope to make a return to Croke Park with a chance at a semi-final should the Saffrons prevail victorious over their Leinster counterparts.

The pair have met already in 2026 with a seven-point victory in Portglenone back in February's Division Four clash between the sides.

Antrim enter the tie as slight favourites following the back-to-back victories over Carlow and Tipperary which ensured them safe passage and home advantage in the quarter-final clash.

How can I watch the game?

Several clashes in the Tailteann Cup have been selected for TV coverage on GAA+, sadly for Saffon and Wicklow fans, this game is not one of them and the only live coverage will be from local Wicklow radio stations or in person at Corrigan Park.

When and where is the game?

The game is set for Saturday June 13th, at Corrigan Park, Belfast.

Throw-In is scheduled for 2pm (14:00).

A win for either side would earn them a semi-final clash in the Tailteann Cup, with Antrim hopeful to return to Croke Park for the first time since 2024 where they fell to defeat at the hands of Laois.

Tickets are available on the Ticketmaste.ie website and prices start at £10 for concessions.