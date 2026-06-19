BELFAST City Hall played host to a landmark occasion on Sunday as clubs from across Antrim gathered for the first-ever joint championship launch involving both Antrim LGFA and Antrim Camogie.

The event marked a significant milestone for female Gaelic games in the county, bringing

both associations together in a historic setting. It is believed to be the first women's sporting event of its kind to be held at City Hall.

The event was hosted by Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly, who

welcomed almost 80 teams and praised the continued growth of women's sport.

"It is really important for me this year to highlight women in sport and to see so many here in City Hall is fantastic," she said.

"Women's sport continues to grow in strength and I am so proud to champion that. I want to wish all players and clubs well in this year's championships."

Councillor Natasha Brennan, who supported both associations in organising the event,

described the launch as a resounding success.

"I think it is really symbolic to have so many women here today, as ladies GAA is the fastest- growing sport across our island," she said.

"GAA plays a big part in my life and I was delighted to help make this event happen. I want to say a massive thank you to our Lord Mayor, Róis-Máire, for hosting the event, one that we both hope can now become an annual occasion here at City Hall.

"I also want to pay tribute to Ursula, Úna and their committees for putting so much effort

into making this happen. The success of the day is down to them.

"Seeing so many teams here is fantastic for our young girls coming through, or for those

who may be considering getting involved in sport. The ladies here are amazing role models.

"We know that sport helps develop so many important life skills for women, including

leadership and confidence, and we want to champion that here in City Hall."

Following the event, Antrim LGFA Chairperson Ursula Lynch reflected on what she described as a memorable and meaningful day for female Gaelic games in the county.

"It was an honour and privilege to have our new Lord Mayor, Róis-Máire, host almost 80

teams at Belfast City Hall," she added.

"It is a true testament to the incredible growth of female Gaels within Antrim and to the

commitment and dedication shown by our players, coaches, volunteers and clubs.

"The work of our committees is tireless as we strive to facilitate games, coordinate fixtures and support clubs with pitch availability, always keeping player welfare at the forefront of our minds.

"These girls deserve every opportunity to thrive and participate in the sports they

love."

Ursala also highlighted the significance of the event taking place following a challenging

week in the city.

"Belfast experienced unrest and tension last week and there was uncertainty as to whether this event could take place," she added.

"Thankfully, it proceeded and served as a shining example of what can be achieved under the shared motto embraced by Antrim LGFA and Camogie: Ní neart go cur le chéile – there is no strength without unity. That sentiment has never felt more fitting.

"Over the past year, Úna and I, alongside our respective committees, have worked together in partnership, united by a common purpose to break down barriers, create opportunities and ensure that every girl and woman in Antrim has the chance to play, compete and belong.

"Sunday was more than a celebration of our sports. It was a celebration of community,

resilience and unity."