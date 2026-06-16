WEST Belfast woman Maria Morgan is running for election to become the new general secretary of NIPSA.



Currently deputy general secretary of the trade union, Maria is standing on a ticket of fighting for better pay, mileage, job security, pensions and early retirement, and flexible and hybrid working conditions.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News at a protest outside the Royal Victoria Hospital in support of work colleagues who had borne the brunt of last week’s race attacks in the city, she said she wanted to build on the work of the current general secretary who is retiring.



“I think my experience will help me build on the tremendous work that Carmel Gates has created for the union over the past five years,” said Maria.



“We have grown in number to become the biggest trade union in Northern Ireland and I think my experience and standing across the movement will allow me to run as the NIPSA general secretary and to lead the largest trade union in Northern Ireland.



“What we are asking members to do is to look out for your ballot paper, fill it in and put an X against my name and I will be very grateful. I believe I am the best candidate to lead the union and I want to bring the union forward. I want to be a voice across the movement for – especially today – migrant workers and ethnic communities.



“We’re not just a union that talks about people in work, we are a voice for people outside of work as well to ensure that everyone feels embraced in our communities."



The election for the NIPSA General Secretary started on 5 June and closes on 26 June.