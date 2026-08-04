A POIGNANT ceremony took place on Sunday at Milltown Cemetery to remember the life of Con Neeson on the 50th anniversary of his murder.

Con, who was 49 when he was killed, was brutally attacked by the Shankill Butchers on the evening of August 1 1976 after he made his way to his Clifton Crescent home after earlier that evening calling out the numbers at a bingo session at St Kevin’s Hall. He died in the early hours of August 2 in the Mater Hospital.



On Sunday members of the wider Neeson family gathered for a ceremony at his grave in Milltown Cemetery where his nephew Pat spoke about Con, and musician Gerry McCabe sang a number of songs associated with the father-of-two – Isle of Innisfree and Danny Boy.



Pat said that 50 years on from his murder Con is still remembered by his family and friends.



“Con was known as the Quiet Man," he said, "long before the film was made. He probably owed the title to his two older brothers, Charlie and Davy – let’s be honest nobody could get a word in between those two. Con was a founding member of the National Club when it opened in Berry Street before moving to Queen Street. He had a passion for billiards and snooker.

From left to right, Con's nephews Davy and Martin Neeson, Ann Neeson, Paul Neeson, Billy Neeson and Peter Woods

“He was a community worker long before the job was created and he did it for free. The old saying that he was one of life’s true gentlemen was certainly true about Con, he put himself out for everyone, regardless of their background. He loved music and dancing.”



Pat added: “Con’s greatest love was his family. His wife Jean, his daughters Margaret and Rose, his brothers Charlie and Davy, his sisters Elizabeth, Mary and Sheila, his nephews and nieces. Many of us have fond memories of his kindness and generosity.”

Con's nephews Martin and Pat and niece Sally at his grave

As the ceremony came to a close wreaths were laid at Con’s grave from the Neeson family in Belfast and Canada.