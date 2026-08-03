KEEP ON TRUCKING: A fact-finding delegation from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, led by President Sean O'Brien, was in West Belfast this morning to visit Áras Uí Chonghaile — the James Connolly Centre — and meet with the leadership of Ireland's 'Strongest Union' SIPTU.

With 1.4m members, the Teamsters are one of the most powerful unions in America.

Welcoming the delegation to the West was SIPTU organiser and one of the founders of the James Connolly Centre, Jim McVeigh.

The Teamsters will undertake a busy programme of activities throughout the week and will be welcomed to City Hall by Mayor RóisMáire Donnelly on Wednesday.

Pictured in front of the famed Connolly statue on the Falls Road are Sean O'Brien (front left) with delegation members Brian Rainville, Rob Colone, Fred Zuckerman, Kelly Hemple, Christine Lynch, and Will Petty. They were joined by Séanna Breatnach and Jim McVeigh as well as SIPTU Deputy General Secretary Ethel Buckley.