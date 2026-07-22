BELFAST-Boston links will receive a welcome a fillip next month when the CEO of Massport — the Massachusetts Port Authority - visits Belfast with his top team.

And Rich Davey, who is among the most-admired figures in the US transport sector, says he's delighted is visit is taking place during the Fleadh and Féile celebrations.

“It’s a joy to visit our sister city of Belfast during such an exciting time,” said Boston-based Rich.

“This visit is an opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with Belfast and Northern Ireland, strengthen economic ties, and learn from the remarkable transformation of Belfast Harbour."

During his whirlwind visit from 3-6 August, the Massport CEO and his team will visit Belfast Port at the invitation of Harbour CEO Joe O'Neill, tour Belfast International Airport — where officials are keen to discuss transatlantic flights — and address the West Belfast Small Business Roundtable.

Added Mr Davey: "I look forward to engaging with business and government leaders on how our two port cities can continue to grow and succeed together.”

A key meeting with the Lord Mayor Róis-Máire Donnelly and Belfast City Council International officer Laura Leonard is planned for City Hall as part of a Boston-Belfast sister city reset which will include a visit by the First Citizen to Boston next spring.

On Wednesday 5 August, the transit chief will be the guest speaker at the monthly West Belfast Small Business Roundtable where he will discuss his career and share his thoughts on business success.

Roundtable host Máirtín Ó Muilleoir said he invited Rich to Belfast when they met at the Irish American Maritime Awards in the Big Apple in April.

"I was struck at how proud he was to be of Irish stock and thought it would be great to bring him over to Belfast to explore further partnerships with Boston," said Máirtín.

Regarded as the college and life-sciences capital of America, Boston has been enjoying an economic resurgence dating back 13 years to the election of Marty Walsh as Mayor.

Máirtín continued: "While Rich will be involved in a series of high-powered confabs, it's great to have him take time out also to join the grassroots entrepreneurs who are building a stronger West Belfast. We have had some exceptional speakers at the Small Business Roundtable but I have no doubt that Rich will raise the bar even higher."