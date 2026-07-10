The 13th annual Belfast International Homecoming uniting Belfast with its global family will take place in Belfast on 8-9 October.

A highlight of the celebration will be a a Gala Dinner on 8 October in the city's famed Titanic Hotel which will feature the presentation of Belfast Ambassador Medals to outstanding international advocates for the Belfast.

If you know someone in the Irish or Ulster-Scots diaspora whose work to promote Belfast, build bridges and support the peace process deserves recognition, you can nominate that person for an Ambassador Medal via the Homecoming website.

Said Belfast International Homecoming co-founder Connla McCann. "We are inviting the Irish across the world to join us in saluting those who have made a real contribution to the peaceful and prosperous Belfast we enjoy today.

"There are seven million people in Ireland and 70 million in our diaspora and the Homecoming will celebrate that great global family. Over two days in October we will showcase the very best of Belfast and toast those ambassadors who are relentless boosters for Belfast."