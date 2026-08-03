AFTER a thrilling start to Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Belfast yesterday, the city is readying itself for a second day of music and culture treats today, Monday 3 August.

Over 800,000 people are expected to visit the city over the course of the week for the world's biggest celebration of traditional Irish music, song and dance, hosted by Belfast City Council, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and Ards CCÉ.

Public transport is the recommended way to travel into Belfast, as a large area of the city centre is pedestrianised this week to create a safe and welcoming festival zone.

Main routes across the wider city are open, but motorists should check routes in advance and allow additional travel time. No stopping is permitted around the event zone perimeter to help buses run smoothly. There are specific drop-off and pick-up zones for private hire taxis.

Roads around City Hall Donegall Square North, Donegall Square South, Wellington Place and Chichester Street, are all still in use today, to help keep public transport moving around the city as much as possible, so take extra care in these areas, use the traffic crossings and follow the directions of event stewards.

Park & Ride shuttles are running every 10-15 minutes at peak times between Eikon Exhibition Centre and Grand Central Station and between Giant's Park and Belfast Harbour Estate into Laganside Bus Centre.



Park & Ride spaces can be booked in advance via the RingGo app or pay on the day, using contactless machines only, with all spaces allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dedicated accessible parking, operating on a first-come, first-served basis, is available for Blue Badge holders at Dunbar Street (outside Common Market) and Winetavern Street/Smithfield. A free city centre loop bus is also running for those with mobility needs and those carrying large instruments, equipment or costumes.

Today's highlights are set against the iconic backdrop of Belfast City Hall with the main ‘Gig Rig’ stage a hive of activity from 12 noon when Innova Irish Dance company bring an energetic start to a full day of performances. Today you can see the Aisling School of Irish Dance, Flute Church Band Portadown, Ronan McEvoy and Filidh.

Auris – Luke Savage are our headliners at 9pm, combining funky basslines, saxophone, electric guitar and a pinch of groove with traditional jigs and reels – get ready to dance!

The MAC will also host the Comhaltas Gradam Inclusion Awards at 2pm today, celebrating traditional Irish musicians with additional needs.

This free, uplifting event recognises the talent, commitment and contribution that are part of the tradition at every level.

Due to exceptional demand, the Waterfront Hall will now host the special celebration of 50 years of Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, this evening at 8pm, featuring The Priests alongside leading traditional performers, showcasing the richness of Irish traditional music, song, and dance. Tickets are £15.

A flavour of other events happening today:

Rock Choir Performance at UNTOLD, 28 Bedford Street, 11am, (free)

Echoes of Erin School of Irish Dance performance at Victoria Square 12pm-4pm (free)

The Neuroscience of the Harper’s Brain talk at Black Box, 2pm and 7pm (£10)

Ar Shiúl Leis Na Sióga - ‘Away with the Fairies’ exhibition launch, 2pm at the Belfast Barge, (free)

Sets Céilí with the Duntally Céilí Band, The Europa, 8pm (£13)

Families can enjoy:

Scéal sa Spéir – Stories in the Sky, inter-generational crafts and storytelling, tent outside 2 Royal Avenue, 10am,1pm, (free)

The art of the Bodhrán with Ogham Art, Falls Library, 10.30am (free)

Children’s Trad Trail with Glengormley School of Music, Native, Queen’s Quay, 12 noon – 2pm (free)

Lenadoon Community Festival family fun day, Lenadoon Millennium Park, 1pm-4pm (free)

Children’s daily seisiúns at the tent outside 2 Royal Avenue, 3pm-5pm (free)

Seachtain na Gaeilge (Irish Language Week) is also welcoming people to visit their Irish language hub at The MAC with dedicated activities for beginners and fluent speakers, while the Instrument Makers' Village opens today (10am-5.30pm daily) at Belfast Met, Millfield Campus. It will be there until Sunday for competitors and visitors to pop in and talk to makers of harps, violins and banjos – or treat themselves to something new!

Elsewhere in the city:

Clifton Street Cemetery Tours (free)

Mary Anne’s Poor House Tales self-guided tour at Clifton House (£5)

Live music from Cormac Ó Briain, Caifé Ceoil, Áras Mhic Reachtain, Antrim Road, 11am-12.30pm (free)

Tour of Friar’s Bush Graveyard, 11am, 2pm and 4pm (free)

Live music at Lisburn Road Library with Sarah Ann Rée and Paddy McKeown, 2pm-3pm (free – booking via Eventbrite)

Walk exploring the Flora, Fauna & Folklore of Colin Glen, 2pm-4pm, Colin Glen Park (free)

The Art of Lament with Bróna McVittie at Falls Road Library, 12 noon-1pm (free – booking via Eventbrite)

Flute Appeal open session led by renowned flute player Marcas Ó Murchú at St Galls GAC 7pm-11pm (free)



A drop-in Accessibility Hub is also available at CastleCourt Shopping Centre, Unit 59 on the first floor, 11am – 7pm daily, operated by Open Arts, with support from Volunteer Now.

Temporary portable toilet provision is available in City Hall grounds, on Fountain Lane, Hill Street and Verner Street (beside St George’s Market), with each site including a minimum of two accessible Portaloos. There is also a parent and child changing space in the City Hall grounds and on Hill Street, along with a mobile Accessoloo changing place toilet to the rear of 2 Royal Avenue on Bank Square.

There are also visitor servicing points at Ulster University on York Street, Visit Belfast Welcome Centre on Donegall Square North, ICC Belfast/Waterfront Hall and Grand Central Station.