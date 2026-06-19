POLICE have released the image of a person they wish to speak to in connection with public disorder in the York Street area of North Belfast on June 9.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "If this is you, we are asking you to come forward to police now. Anyone who can assist in identifying this person, please contact police. If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage please contact police.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/. You can also contact us on 101."