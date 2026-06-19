GALLERY: Gaelscoil Éanna welcome new Mayor to school barbecue

THE new Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Henry Cushinan, was a special guest at Gaelscoil Éanna in Glengormley on Tuesday for a school barbecue.

The barbecue was provided by the North Belfast Foodbank as a thank you to the Irish medium school for their support throughout the school year.

The Mayor was joined on the visit by new Deputy Mayor Alison Bennington.

During the visit, they spent time chatting to pupils and staff and were later entertained in the school hall with music.

Mayor Henry Cushinan said: "I am very happy to be here. This is the type of event you really look forward to as Mayor, getting to meet people and seeing everyone enjoy themselves.

"I know about the great work that food banks do. My first engagement as Mayor was visiting a food bank in Carnmoney and their work needs to be recognised and supported."

Gaelscoil Éanna Principal Maighréad Ní Chonghaile said: "We are delighted to host the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor at the school today and the North Belfast Foodbank for facilitating the barbecue.

"This is one of the highlights of the school calendar. We are delighted to support them throughout the school year with collections.

"The work that they do is valuable. We all know about the cost of living crisis which is affecting more and more families.

"They always do a barbecue for us in return near the end of the school year."