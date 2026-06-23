WEST Belfast's Rock Bar is to re-open next month with its new owners vowing to make the pub a hub for live music.

The Falls Road bar announced its shock closure at the start of June after the lease expired and the building was put up for sale.

The Andersonstown News can now reveal the Rock Bar is set to re-open on July 4, under the guidance of West Belfast businessman James Connolly and bar manager Sean Shivers.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, James said: "We saw the closure and the public outcry. The community here really stick together and we know what the Rock Bar means to people.

"The Rock Bar is known around the world and the opportunity was exciting for us.

"We want to make this a traditional Irish bar with a friendly atmosphere. We also want it to be a hub for live music.

"We have a few ideas and we will see how it goes. We want to be hands on.

"The first thing we have teased on social media in recent days was Rebel Sunday which is iconic to the Rock Bar and it will be re-launching on July 5.

We have some big names lined up and will be keeping the popular regulars like Gary Óg and Damien Quinn.

"We are aiming towards launching the bar on Saturday July 4 and the first Rebel Sunday back on July 5. Our tradesmen are working around the clock behind the scenes to bring the Rock Bar back to life.

"The week after, we are organising an alternative Twelfth with a barbecue and stuff for the local community. Everything we do will be for the community.

"My message to people is the Rock Bar is back and we look forward to welcoming you back soon.

"We want to create a place built on community, craic, great memories and a warm welcome for everyone who walks through the door. Our ambition is to make The Rock Bar a live music hub, bringing the very best musicians from near and far to the heart of West Belfast.

"The Rock Bar will once again become synonymous with great entertainment, great people and great days and nights.

"We also want to build a great traditional Irish pub that celebrates culture, music, storytelling and the resilience of the local community. These are the values that have defined this place since it first opened its doors in 1901 under the O’Neill family.

"This year marks an incredible milestone – 125 years of The Rock Bar. We will celebrate that achievement in style with a massive weekend planned later this year worthy of the bar’s history and reputation."