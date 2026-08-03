GALLERY: Thousands take part in the Féile Carnival Parade

THOUSANDS of people took to the streets of a very sunny West Belfast on Saturday afternoon for the annual Féile an Phobail Carnival Parade.

A record attendance of over six thousand took part in this year's parade, with the Falls Road lined with people who turned up to watch.

The parade was led by Belfast Lord Mayor Róis-Máire Donnelly and West Belfast MP Paul Maskey.

GAA and football clubs from across Belfast took part, along with local arts groups, community groups, and the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

International cultural performers included Indian Beats, Brazilian Beats, Salsa Dancers, Polish Dancers, and Brazilian Dancers.

An Irish language speaking Batman also took part, along with Deadpool, Belle, Mirabel, Moana, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Paw Patrol, the Minions, Elsa and Anna from Frozen and Lilo & Stitch.

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said: “We are absolutely delighted with the huge turnout today to take part and to watch the Féile Carnival Parade.

“There is fantastic community involvement in the parade, with many sports clubs and community groups participating in the parade and carrying their banners.

“This year’s Féile has got off to an incredible start, with enormous concerts in the Falls Park for Ben Nicky and the 2 Johnnies, record numbers at Féile debates and discussions, and now today the biggest ever Féile Carnival Parade.

“Over the next nine days, there will be hundreds more Féile events, including another five major concerts in the Falls Park, many more debates and discussions, and sports, language, arts events, tours, and much more.

“We are saying to people to come and join us at Féile and take part in Ireland’s biggest community festival.”