THE victim of a horrific knife attack in North Belfast earlier this month is out of intensive care, his father has said.

Stephen Ogilvie was seriously injured in a knife attack two weeks ago on Kinnaird Avenue.

Hadi Alodid (30) has been charged with attempted murder. He has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place, and with threatening to kill an NHS radiographer.

The attack on Mr Ogilvie sparked sporadic disorder in parts of Belfast.

Posting on an online fundraiser for Stephen on Tuesday evening, his father said: "We wanted to share a positive update on Stephen's recovery and thank everyone for their incredible support.

"Stephen is now out of ICU and is talking more each day, which is a huge step forward for him and his family. While he still has a long road ahead, we are grateful to see him continuing to make progress.

"Your donations, messages, and support have meant so much during this difficult time. Thank you all for standing with Stephen and his family and continuing to keep him in your thoughts and prayers."