BELFAST is preparing to take centre stage, as partners across the city came together on Tuesday to mark six weeks until Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann rolls into town.

At an event in the Black Box, hosts Belfast City Council joined with organisers Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and Ards CCÉ to encourage visitors, as well as residents, businesses and communities across Belfast, to get ready, get involved and make the most of the opportunities the Fleadh will bring.

WATCH: Musicians on stage at @belfastcc event in the Black Box as six week countdown to @fleadhcheoil begins. pic.twitter.com/PcZNHdgrTl — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) June 23, 2026

They were joined by representatives from Visit Belfast, Tourism Northern Ireland, Police Service of Northern Ireland, Volunteer Now, the Department for Infrastructure and the Department for the Economy, as well as performers, event organisers and local businesses, to hear about ongoing preparations for the festival, which takes place from Sunday 2 to Sunday 9 August.

One of the largest cultural events in Europe, the Fleadh will welcome around 800,000 visitors to the city for eight days of traditional music, culture and celebration — a landmark moment, as Belfast hosts the event for the first time.

Eimear, Tulaika and Rwshika entertained visitors at the launch

A range of partners, organisations and venues – including the Black Box – are working with the council to ensure the city is ready, with a strong focus on travel and access, public safety and inclusive programming to create a memorable experience for residents and visitors.

Plans are in place to manage increased footfall and keep the city moving. Everyone is encouraged to plan their journey in advance, allow extra time and use public transport where possible, with road closures and traffic restrictions in place across the city centre during the event.

Belfast’s compact, walkable city centre and public transport network will support access across Fleadh venues, with clear signage, volunteer support and up-to-date travel information available throughout the week.

Access to the city will be supported through three dedicated Park and Ride sites for visitors travelling to attend the event. Located near to key arterial routes into the city, pre-booking for spaces at these sites opens on Monday 6 July at fleadhcheoil.ie/travel.

Public safety remains a top priority, with ongoing engagement with the PSNI, emergency services and local businesses to ensure a safe, well-managed event.

The Fleadh will transform Belfast into a city-wide stage, with 200+ events planned across venues and local neighbourhoods, spanning music, dance and cultural activity, as well as All-Ireland competitions and concerts. Inclusive programming and cross-community participation will be central, with a focus on family events, accessible events and showcasing the city’s many musical stories.

The event is expected to deliver a significant boost to Belfast’s economy, supporting local businesses, hospitality and tourism during one of the busiest weeks the city has experienced.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly, is looking forward to the celebrations.

“With six weeks to go, there is real momentum building right across our city, as we prepare to host the Fleadh for the first time,” she said.

“Tá na Fleadh ag teannadh linn agus an cathair ar fad faoi Iánseol ag ullmhú don samhraidh is mó ceoil dá raibh againn riamh.

“This is a major moment for Belfast and we are working closely with our partners to ensure the city is ready — from traffic management to public safety, together with a fantastic programme of events and activities which reflect our theme of ‘celebrating together’.

“Today’s announcement from the Department for Economy and Tourism NI that they are investing £1 million towards our preparations is a welcome boost as we move towards delivery and I encourage everyone to now plan ahead, get involved and be part of what will be a fantastic week for Belfast.”

Labhrás Ó Murchú, Ardstiúrthóir of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann said: “This is a milestone year for Comhaltas as we celebrate 75 years of promoting, developing and preserving our rich cultural heritage for future generations.

Labhrás Ó Murchú

“From the very beginning, Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann has been at the heart of our mission to connect communities through a shared love of our culture.

“As Belfast prepares to host visitors from across Ireland and around the world, we look forward to a week that will showcase the very best of traditional music, song and dance, while creating new friendships, lasting memories and a warm welcome for everyone who attends.”