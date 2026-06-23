CONSTRUCTION has begun on Phase 2 of the new housing development at Glen Road Heights, a major social housing scheme that will deliver a total of 260 homes.

Local Sinn Féin representatives, who have worked alongside Radius Housing Association over recent years to get this project delivered, welcomed the commencement of the second construction phase, describing the new homes as an important step towards addressing housing need in the west of the city.

Councillor Arder Carson said: “I’m delighted to see work progressing well at the Hannahstown Development, with construction of Phase 2 now underway. These are much-needed new homes that will help alleviate housing stress in the city.

“We will continue to work with Radius Housing Association and the contractor throughout the construction period to ensure a smooth delivery of the scheme."

Órlaithí Flynn MLA added: “This development will make a significant difference for families across West Belfast and will provide much-needed homes for people currently on the housing waiting list.

“My office deals with housing cases on a daily basis and we know all too well that there are simply not enough social and affordable homes available across the city. The completion of this scheme will be significant for the area and our office will continue to support people when these homes are being allocated.

“As part of this development, we were also pleased to secure a new Puffin Crossing on the Glen Road to support both existing residents and the many families who will move into the area. This is something residents in Glen Road Heights have long called for.

“We will be meeting with the management team at Radius Housing Association in the coming weeks to discuss project timelines and maintenance arrangements and we will continue to keep residents updated as the development progresses.”