LOCAL traders, community representatives and elected reps have pledged to work

together to revitalise the Springfield Road following growing concerns about declining footfall, vacant premises and environmental issues along one of West Belfast's historic commercial routes.

Once a thriving shopping destination, the Springfield Road was home to a range of well-known local businesses, including Clarkes fruit and vegetable shop, McPeake's and a number of independent traders that helped drive activity in the area.

However, with many long-established business owners now retired and several premises lying vacant, traders say the area has experienced a noticeable decline.

Last week local traders met with West Belfast MP Paul Maskey and Councillor Claire Canavan alongside representatives from the West Belfast Partnership Board to discuss concerns and identify practical measures aimed at improving the appearance of the road and attracting more visitors.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Maskey said: "The Springfield Road is at the heart of West Belfast and I was here today to listen to traders' concerns.

"We have identified a number of key actions that we will be working on in partnership with local traders and relevant agencies to bring about positive change in the area.

"We will focus on some quick solutions such as improved cleansing, fixing damaged

infrastructure and providing practical support for businesses.

"Alongside the West Belfast Partnership Board we aim to bring traders together to develop a regeneration plan for the area, with a particular focus on increasing footfall and bringing disused buildings back into use."

Among those attending the walkabout was local businessman Paul Donnelly, owner of

Donnelly's, a long-established business on the Springfield Road.

Mr Donnelly said the visit provided an opportunity to highlight the challenges facing traders and reflect on how the area has changed over the years.

"I've been on the Springfield Road since I was 14-years-old, so I've seen a lot of change," he explained. "We discussed how the road has lost some of its community spirit and how parts of it have become rundown.

"The Fort Bar, which was once thriving, is now derelict. It was sold a number of years ago and we are still trying to identify the current owners. There are now almost as many empty shops as occupied ones."

Mr Donnelly also highlighted concerns around parking provision, the lack of support

schemes for small businesses and ongoing environmental issues.

"We spoke about the shortage of parking spaces, the fact that the road has not benefited from significant grant support for small businesses in many years and the need for better maintenance," he continued.

"A large mattress had been dumped across the street, but to be fair to Paul Maskey he took note, made a few calls and within an hour it had been removed."

He added that improvements quickly followed the engagement, including the installation of a new public litter bin and refreshed road markings.

"Hopefully we can get Springfield Road back to its former best. We appreciate the support and hope this work continues."

Councillor Claire Canavan said she has continued to engage with council officers following the meeting and is committed to addressing traders' concerns.

"It was great to meet with local traders and hear directly about the issues affecting them," she said. "We are working closely with council departments to improve services in the area.

"I am delighted that the dumping issues have been addressed and that a new public bin has been installed. These may seem like small changes, but they can make a significant

difference to local businesses and residents."

Cllr Canavan also confirmed efforts are ongoing to identify the owners of the former Fort

Bar building and explore opportunities to bring vacant properties back into productive use.

"We are currently trying to establish ownership of the building and will continue to keep

local businesses updated. Our aim is to see this property, and others like it, brought back into use as part of a wider regeneration effort for the Springfield Road."