A 30-YEAR-OLD man has died following an assault on the Suffolk Road last Friday night.

The man who died has been named as Carl Holland who is from the local area. Mr Holland was assaulted outside the Suffolk Inn.

Detective Inspector Collins said: “We can confirm that Carl Holland has sadly passed away, and our thoughts are, first and foremost, with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

He added: “Carl was the victim of an assault, which happened outside licensed premises in the Suffolk Road area of the city on the night of Friday, 12th June.

“The male suspect arrived by taxi, he punched the victim, and then left in the taxi. This was at approximately 9pm.

“Carl was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious head injury, where he remained in a critical condition until his untimely death.”

Detective Inspector Collins has reiterated an appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “From enquiries, we know that a verbal altercation had taken place, inside the premises, earlier that same evening.

“I am asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch. I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault, or the earlier altercation, and who may have captured footage, whether CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam.

“You can contact officers on 101 or report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport quoting reference number 1174 13/06/26.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent was subsequently released on bail to allow for further enquiries. A 46-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm have also been released on bail.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey expressed his condolences to the family of Carl Holland.

“This is absolutely devastating and my thoughts are with Carl’s family and friends," he said. “I want Carl’s loved ones to know that the community stands with them as they endure an extremely difficult period of grief and heartbreak.

“Anyone with any information should immediately come forward and contact the PSNI to assist with its investigation.”