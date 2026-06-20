REPUBLICAN ex-prisoner group Tar Anall is hoping to track down the names of parents who signed a letter protesting at the horrendous treatment that their daughters were enduring in Armagh Prison.

Parents and relatives of women in Armagh prison signed the letter in May 1980 following infamous abuse and violence from prison guards earlier that year, which became known as Black February.

The letter details beatings by male officers on prisoners on February 7 1980 and denial of access to the toilets between February 7-12. There was also a denial of laundry and visits from visitors during the period and the 23-hour lock up for refusal to work.

"We find the actions of the British Government and its agents deplorable but not unexpected after three years of a deteriorating regime in Armagh prison," the letter states.

The letter has come to light from the collection of Monsignor Raymond Murray, who passed away last year.

Stevie Corr, from Falls Community Council, explained: "We came into possession of the of the library of the late Monsignor Raymond Murray who passed away last year. He was the chaplain of Armagh Prison from 1967 until the prison closed in 1986.

"We are in the process of cataloguing and categorising the books. There was some documents too and this letter from February 1980 really stood out.

"We had Laoise Stone in for work experience this week who is 17-years-old. Many of the women in Armagh Prison were the same age."

Eibhlin Glenholmes from Tar Anall said the group will work on tracking down some of the names.

"The list of names was from a meeting that was called by the parents of the women who in February 1980 were the victims of what can only be described as a physical and mental onslaught," she added.

"The brutality of that assault was unparalleled in the history of Armagh Prison. There was a tendency and I think it's still ongoing that women don't speak up about what happens to them in times of war.

"Such was the brutality and the savagery of the attack that they ended up telling their parents and their loved ones about it themselves.

"Their parents and their families were justifiably outraged and they came together to present a document to the general public to explain the background.

"I think there's a natural reticence in women not to speak up or not to speak out but this was massive.

"It's an invaluable part of our history and a part of the legacy of our conflict is the extraordinary role that women played and they should be recognised.

"We are undertaking a project to track down the names of all the parents that signed the letter.

"We want to make sure every family of these women in Armagh Prison gets a copy."

If you can help you can contact Tar Anall on 028 9032 3631.