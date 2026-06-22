A LARGE tree at a Glen Road social housing scheme is to be removed following complaints from tenants.

Residents of a Choice Housing scheme in Bearnagh Glen had raised concerns to the housing association about the overgrown large tree in the middle of the complex which is blocking light getting into residents' homes.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, resident Gerry Burley said: "The leaves just get blown about the place and there is no other maintenance done.

"The big tree in the middle is pretty overgrown now and the branches are now over some of the houses.

"We are concerned about when there are storms that there is going to be serious damage.

"I think Choice needs to be doing a lot more maintenance here. They need to get the finger out and do something about it."

A spokesperson for Choice Housing said: "The grounds at our Bearnagh Glen scheme are maintained on a two-week schedule.

"The last visit was carried out on the 4 June and our contractor is scheduled to visit the scheme this week. These visits include grass cutting, litter picking, weed control on hard surfaces and shrub areas, and hedge maintenance as required.

"Our tree stock is managed on a three-year survey schedule which involves a qualified arboriculturist surveying the trees on our sites and highlighting any that are dangerous, diseased or dying. The tree referenced was not brought to our attention on the last tree survey.

"However, although the tree is healthy, it adds little amenity value and blocks light to a lot of residents' homes. Therefore, we have scheduled the tree to be removed. Due to bird nesting legislation, this will be scheduled for some time between October and December of this year."