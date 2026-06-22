WORK is to be carried out at Carrigart Flats in Lenadoon following concerns from residents about maintenance and cleanliness.

It comes after many residents complained that the communal areas in the flats aren't being maintained and general standards of maintenance aren’t being met.

Sinn Féin councillor Arder Carson said: "Following a number of meetings with the Housing Executive regarding maintenance issues at Carrigart Flats, we’re pleased that work orders have now been raised for the scraping and power hosing of walkways and stairwells," he said.

“We have also asked for all rubbish to be cleared and greenways to be litter picked. This work is over due and should have been picked up during regular inspections.”

He added: "Residents deserve to live in a clean, safe and well maintained environment and we will continue to raise concerns where standards are not being met.”

Órlaithí Flynn MLA added: "Residents in Carrigart Flats have been raising concerns about maintenance issues for some time, and it is important that these concerns are acted upon.

“While these works are basic, they are essential to improving the living environment for local residents.

"We will continue working with residents, the Housing Executive and other relevant agencies to ensure that a high level of cleanliness is maintained in this area.”