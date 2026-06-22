RESIDENTS across the Colin area are seeing the benefits of a major community led regeneration effort as the Mount Eagles and Lagmore Community Association continues its work through The Executive Office's Communities in Transition (CIT) Physical Landscape Programme.

Over the past number of years, the groups have worked closely with local residents, partner organisations such as Lagmore Youth and Saints YC as well as elected representatives and statutory agencies to improve public spaces, enhance the local environment and create a stronger sense of community pride.

This programme focuses on transforming physical landscapes through the repurposing of graffitied utility boxes across the area to ensure that community spaces reflect positive, inclusive and welcoming environments for everyone.

The Physical Landscape Programme is one strand of the broader CIT initiative, which seeks to tackle the social and economic conditions that allow paramilitarism, criminality and coercive control to persist.

Projects have included “meet your role model” as well as community engagement initiatives, best practice site visits, training and the development of shared spaces that encourage greater community participation. The work has built upon the local community’s long-standing commitment to improving facilities and opportunities for local residents in the Colin area.

Brian McKinley from Mount Eagles and Lagmore Community Association said: "The programme has helped residents take greater ownership of their neighbourhood, while creating opportunities for people of all ages to become involved in shaping the future of their community.

"The continued investment through Communities in Transition has supported local efforts to create safer, more attractive public spaces and has strengthened partnerships that will help deliver lasting benefits for the area for years to come.”

The programme has been welcomed by Sinn Féin councillors in the Colin area by both tackling problems around graffiti as well as promoting positive pieces of art.

Councillor Joe Duffy said: “This is a great project and we are delighted to support it, it has already made a big difference to enhancing local spaces. Young people can see their local school or club logos painted and it helps create a great sense of community pride.

"We are continuing to develop a range of projects to enhance the local area and make Colin a place people want to live, work and visit."