WORK has begun on a £220,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Cromac Street in

South Belfast.

The scheme will extend from Ormeau Avenue to the junction with Hamilton Street.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works are anticipated to be completed by June 26.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This substantial investment of £220,000 for Belfast City Centre will deliver significant benefits for road users and visitors and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.”

South Belfast and Mid Down MLA Deirdre Hargey welcomed the investment, saying it

followed a series of recent road improvement works in the area.

“This is significant investment by the Sinn Féin Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins," she said.

"This is on top of a recent investment on the Ormeau Road that has seen over half a million pounds invested in South Belfast roads.

"We will continue to work with the Minister to push for greater investment here in South Belfast, to increase road safety and to benefit local communities.”