THERE will be traffic disruption around the Boucher Road over the next two evenings (Tuesday and Wednesday) as Zach Bryans performs in Boucher Playing Fields.

There will be a number of road closures for both nights.

Between 5pm and midnight, Shanes Retail Park to Boucher Road will be down to a single lane of traffic.

Stockmans Lane to Tates Avenue will be fully closed bewtween 9pm and midnight.

Stockmans Lane to the M1 junction will be fully closed between 9pm and midnight.

M1 off-slip lanes at Stockmans Lane will be fully closed between 9pm and midnight.

Lislea Drive at Lisburn Road will be closed between 5pm until midnight.

Lislea Avenue (off Lisburn Road) will be closed between 5pm until midnight.

There will be no access to Balmoral Road and on to the venue from Lisburn Road via Lislea Avenue and the railway bridge / pedestrian walkway at ingress and egress.

Further details can be found at www.aikenpromotions.com.

Diversions will be in place and sign posted, accessible parking will be available in Balmoral Road, where coaches will also be parked but will not be able to leave until permitted.

There will be no pick up and drop off points within the road closure area.

Superintendent Allister Hagan reminded concert goers to be respectful of local businesses and residents, particularly when leaving the concert.

“We want everyone attending the concerts to have a great night, to stay safe, and remember these events for all the right reasons.

“Please act responsibly, stay with your friends and look after one another – and if you need help during the evening speak with event staff or the police.”

Information on the expected traffic disruptions can be obtained from the Traffic Information and Control Centre on 08457 123321, or via www.trafficwatchni.com

Please visit Translink’s website - www.translink.co.uk – for details on public transport options.