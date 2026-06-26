A WEST Belfast man is hoping become the first autistic person in Europe to solo swim the English Channel.

Michael Magee from the Glen Road is set to take on the challenge next week and is aiming to swim from Dover to Calais between June 29 and July 4.

Michael is raising money for Praxis Care, a charity which support individuals with mental ill-health, autism, learning disabilities and dementia throughout the UK and Ireland.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Michael said: "My aim is to swim the English Channel to fulfil a childhood dream. I want to be the first European with autism to solo-swim the English Channel.

"I have always liked a challenge and I am also fundraising for Praxis Care who I volunteer for. They are a charity that are close to my heart, who provide care services to struggling young people with mental and physical challenges, including those who are autistic – just like me.

"Hopefully I can inspire others with autism.

"I have been given a slot to swim the Channel and hopefully the weather holds up and I can get it done. It will take somewhere between 12-17 hours.

"Training has been going well. I have been preparing for two years now. It’s going to be very cold, rough, and probably laden with jellyfish but I’m set on it.

"Every penny you donate will help people who still struggle like I once did.

"Donating through JustGiving is super quick, totally secure, and the easiest way to cheer me on from dry land. Swimming the Channel is never going to be fun, but with your help, it could be easier."

You can donate to Michael's JustGiving page here.