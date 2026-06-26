Stanhope Street Nursery celebrates 50th anniversary

STANHOPE Street Nursery in North Belfast has marked its 50th anniversary with a special celebration event.

The Carrick Hill school welcomed parents, pupils and staff from the past and present for a get together, with Lord Mayor Róis-Máire Donnelly as special guest.

Speaking at the event, Principal Erin O'Reilly, said: "It is a true honour and a privilege to stand before you today as Principal of Stanhope Street Nursery, especially in this very special year as we celebrate 50 wonderful years of learning, laughter, and community.

"Although this is my first year in the role of principal, I have had the joy of working here for the past eight years, and during that time I have seen first-hand just how special our school is — how it supports, nurtures, and inspires every child who walks through its doors.

"Today is not just about marking the passing of time – it is about celebrating people."

Erin thanked the commitment of staff and the Board of Governors.

"Today, it is truly wonderful to see so many members of our school community gathered together. We are especially delighted to welcome past pupils, including some who were among the very first children to attend this nursery when it opened in 1975. What a remarkable connection to have been part of the very beginning and to return now, 50 years later, to celebrate with us. You are a living part of our story.

"We also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our current families and children. Your energy, enthusiasm, and support bring life to our school every single day.

"This year has been particularly special, as we have undertaken a significant redevelopment of our outdoor play areas — something we are incredibly proud of. We have introduced a range of new features, including a climbing frame, sensory trail at the rear of the school, water walls, and a newly painted tricycle track. Alongside these, we have added a variety of new play resources such as mud kitchens, fairy huts, balancing apparatus, and many other engaging materials."

She added: "Stanhope Street Nursery has a proud history, and today we stand at the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Together, we carry forward the values, spirit, and sense of community that have defined the last 50 years. We are also proud to share our renewed values, vision, ethos, and mission statement, which reflect who we are as a nursery as we move forward with purpose and ambition."