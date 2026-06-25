A WOMAN in her 60s has been taken to hospital after being struck by a scrambler on the Falls Road.

At around 4:20pm on Wednesday, police received a report that a blue and black coloured electric scrambler was believed to have struck a female at the junction with Donegall Road.

The woman, aged in her 60s was taken to hospital for her injuries.

A 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Inspector Saggers said: “Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision. Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1108 24/06/26. You can also report online here: https://www.psni.police.uk/report."