GALLERY: Clonard Novena set for conclusion this evening with procession of thanksgiving

AFTER nine days, the annual Clonard Novena comes to an end this evening, Thursday.

Held in honour of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, the special nine days of prayers and petitions has seen thousands attend the Falls monastery, bringing together the faithful from far and wide. The theme for this year was 'Called and Sent.'

This year's Novena will come to an end with a procession in thanksgiving to Our Lady of Perpetual Help in the surrounding streets of Clonard Monastery.

It will take place following the final Mass at 8pm on Thursday night.