A LEADING voice for refugees, asylum seekers and minority ethnic communities in Belfast has been honoured with the Spirit of Féile Award.

Dr Raied Al-Wazzan received the award at the launch of Féile an Phobail 2026 on Wednesday.

Raied came to Belfast in 1990 and is currently the Director of the Belfast Islamic Centre. He has been a vocal point for newcomers, refugees, asylum seekers and minority ethnic communities in the city.

Speaking after receiving his award, Raied said: "When I came to Belfast in 1990, even during the journey from the airport to Queen’s University, for some reason I just loved the city.

Dr Raied Al-Wazzan is presented with the Spirit of Féile Award by Jim Donnelly from Active Communities Network

"I said to myself. This is the city where I want to be. I don’t think I’m among friends, I really do believe I am among family.

“Somehow I became, unfortunately, a spokesman for ethnic minorities. I became a voice for the voiceless people.”

He added: “This award is not only for me, It is for everybody in Belfast who helped their ethnic minority neighbour. It is for everybody who stood in front of City Hall and said, ‘no to racism. This is not in my name'."

He also paid tribute to his wife, Ayat, for her unwavering support.

“Sometimes she tells me, ‘Enough is enough, stay at home.' But then she tells me, ‘No, you need to go out and help these people who need your help. You need to be a voice for these people.’”