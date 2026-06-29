SINN Féin Councillor Claire Canavan is encouraging residents in the Springfield Road area to attend a public meeting to discuss community safety and the growing dangers associated with e-scooter use.

The public meeting will take place at Forthspring Inter Community Group from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Tuesday June 30 and will provide an opportunity to discuss these concerns and other community safety issues with the relevant agencies.

Councillor Claire Canavan said: “I’m increasingly concerned by reports of young people being treated in A&E departments with broken bones and other injuries following e-scooter accidents.

“These vehicles can reach significant speeds and, when used without proper safety equipment or experience, pose a real danger to riders, pedestrians and other road users.

"Many people are unaware that privately owned e-scooters are illegal to use on public roads and footpaths and can only be used on private land with the landowner's permission. To use an e-scooter legally on the road, a vehicle would require tax, insurance and the appropriate legal approval.

"We need to do more to get this message out to young people and parents alike. These are not toys, and the potential consequences of misuse can be life-changing.”