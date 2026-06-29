RESIDENT doctors have begun a 24-hour strike in a dispute over pay.

The 24-hour industrial action began at 7am on Monday and will end at 6.59am on Tuesday.

Speaking at a picket line demonstrations at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Jo Wong, a resident dermatologist told the Andersonstown News: "We are here today to demand pay restoration and better working conditions.

"The health service overall is understaffed and there is an overwhelming demand on the system.

"Waiting lists are very long and it is putting a strain on the system for staff and patients as well.

"We met with the Minister last week but there has been no additional offer on the table. Hopefully he will listen to us now."

Dr Steven Montgomery, chairman of the BMA's Northern Ireland resident doctors committee, told colleagues: "We are all here for the same reason – to fix our pay. Let's hope the Minister sees some sense and will come and speak to us.

Dr Steven Montgomery addressing colleagues

"If not, we will continue our strike action and at the end of the day if we stick together we will win."

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has said to go beyond the 3.5 per cent as recommended by the independent pay review recommendation would have "significant repercussions for nurses, teachers, police officers and indeed the entire public sector workforce".

He added: "I remain committed to implementing this year’s pay award as recommended by the independent Doctors’ and Dentists’ Pay Review Body (DDRB) but unfortunately, I am currently unable to do so in the absence of an agreed budget for my department.

"This action is being taken on the mandate of less than a quarter of the medical workforce in Northern Ireland. Overall, only 24.8 per cent of doctors locally have voted to take this action. I am very grateful to those who recognise the impacts strike action will have on our population, and for their commitment to provide continuity of service.

"The uplift recommended by the Review Body for 26/27 is 3.5 per cent, which is higher than that for other healthcare professionals working in Health and Social Care (HSC). It comes on top of an average cumulative pay uplifts over the last three years of 30 per cent for resident doctors, 25 per cent for Specialty, Associate Specialist, and Specialist doctors (SAS doctors) and 24 per cent for consultants.

"I recently met with the chairs of the three relevant BMA Committees and made clear my position. They made clear that even the increase of 3.5 per cent is nowhere near enough to satisfy their demands.

"To go beyond the 3.5 per cent as recommended by the independent pay review recommendation would have significant repercussions for nurses, teachers, police officers and indeed the entire public sector workforce. So, calling on me to act fails to recognise this is an Executive decision, a point I put to the BMA representatives.

“I reiterate my commitment to ensuring HSC colleagues receive their recommended 26/27 pay uplifts, despite the unprecedented shortfall as indicated in my draft budget. I value the workforce above our buildings, beds, equipment and medicines. But there is simply no scope for pay awards beyond the recommendations of the review bodies in 26/27.

"Finally, I want to pay a particular tribute to the many doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and exceptional support staff who will continue to deliver care and see patients throughout the days of planned industrial action."