WEST Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn has expressed her shock and sadness after police confirmed one person has died in suspicious circumstances in West Belfast.

Police are currently at the scene in Helen’s Wood Court on the Stewartstown Road. One person has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

The Sinn Fein MLA said: “I am shocked and saddened to hear of this death in Dunmurry.

“My immediate thoughts are with this individual’s family and friends. Their grief will be immeasurable right now.

“Anyone with information should bring it forward to the PSNI immediately and assist with its investigation.”