THE launch of An Chairt Óige – the new Irish-medium youth work charter – has been hailed as an important step forward for young people, youth workers and the wider Irish-language community.

Hosted at Glór na Móna in West Belfast, the launch brought together young people, youth workers, community leaders and public representatives to celebrate a shared vision for the future of Irish-medium youth work.

The charter – developed through Fóram na nÓg – sets out key principles and commitments aimed at supporting young people through the medium of Irish while strengthening opportunities for participation, leadership, inclusion and personal development.

Among those attending the launch were Junior Minister Aisling Reilly and Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly, both of whom praised the work of Fóram na nÓg and the growing impact of Irish-medium youth services across Belfast and beyond.

Speaking after the event, Junior Minister Aisling Reilly said An Chairt Óige represented a significant moment for the sector.

"An Chairt Óige is a significant milestone for Irish-medium youth work," she said. "Young people deserve opportunities to live, learn and socialise through Irish, and this charter recognises the important role youth work plays in making that possible.

"The work being delivered through Fóram na nÓg and Glór na Móna is helping to create confident young leaders while strengthening our language and culture for future generations. Tá sé riachtanach go leanfaidh muid orainn ag infheistiú i seirbhísí óige a thugann spás agus tacaíocht do dhaoine óga a bheith páirteach ina bpobail féin trí mheán na Gaeilge.”

Developed through engagement with young people and youth workers, the charter seeks to provide a framework for the continued growth and development of Irish-medium youth work, while ensuring the needs and voices of young people remain central to its delivery.

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly welcomed the launch and paid tribute to those involved in bringing the charter forward.

"Mar Ghaeilgeoir bródúil ón ceantair seo, bhí sé iontach bheith i láthair ag seoladh An Chairt Óige. Tugann obair óige trí mheán na Gaeilge deis do dhaoine óga cairdeas, muinín agus scileanna ceannaireachta a fhorbairt.

"This charter reflects the ambition of the sector and the commitment of those working every day to ensure our young people can flourish through the language. The young people involved should be immensely proud of what they have achieved."

The launch also highlighted the vital role that Irish-medium youth work plays in supporting young people's wellbeing, strengthening community connections and creating opportunities for young people to use Irish in everyday settings.

Organisers described An Chairt Óige as a landmark document for the sector and expressed hope that it will help guide the future development of Irish-medium youth work while ensuring young people continue to shape and influence its direction.

As Irish-medium education and community initiatives continue to grow, those gathered at the launch agreed that An Chairt Óige provides a strong foundation for the next generation of young Gaeilgeoirí and community leaders.