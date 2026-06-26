The annual Joe McDonnell Cup was a fantastic advert for juvenile football as the teams served up many exciting and skilful games in a sporting atmosphere in sun soaked Hannahstown.

16 teams travelled to Lámh Dhearg on Saturday to compete in the annual prestigious Gaelic football tournament with three champions set to be crowned.

Teams from across Antrim came to compete in the Annual Festival of Football at Hannahstown

Big congratulations must go to the winners of the Joe McDonnell Cup as South Antrim side Creggan made the trek and claimed the big trophy.

St John's returned to Corrigan Park with the Joe McDonnell Shield and St Comgall's prevailed in the Joe McDonnell Plate.

St John's prevailed in the Shield final

St Comgall's returned home with the plate final

A terrific day was had by all at the foot of the Black Mountain as the prestige of the tournament continues to grow in Antrim GAA circles.