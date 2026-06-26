A WEST Belfast man who died after an assault outside a bar has left a legacy to be proud of through organ donation, mourners heard at his funeral on Friday.

Carl Holland (30) was assaulted outside a licensed premises on the Suffolk Road on the night of Friday, June 12.

Mr Holland was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious head injury. He died a week later surrounded by his family.

A 20-year-old man is due before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 15, charged with manslaughter.

Carl's funeral Mass took place on Friday at St Oliver Plunkett Church in Lenadoon.

Fr Tony McAleese told mourners: "For some people death comes as a result of a long, slow, wearing down process. Their death is a bit like that of an old tree. Every winter has been taking its toll on the tree and every storm has brought down little pieces of it, sometimes whole branches.

"The tree has been dying gradually, therefore, no one is very surprised when at last it falls. People who die like that are forewarned and therefore have had a chance to set their house in order, to live and to prepare for their death.

"But for others death comes like a bolt out of the blue. Their death resembles the fall of a young tree, apparently in the full bloom of health, and the fall of such a tree comes as a complete surprise.

"When people die like that, we're all shocked, and saddened. It does not make sense, it doesn't seem fair. Their work is cut short, their plans are reduced and everything is thrown into confusion.

"I am sure that is how some, if not all, of us here in this church felt at Carl's death. We only need to look around to see the bonds that Carl created in his life here on earth, to know that they will carry on – that is his legacy.

"I'm sure you all have your own personal memory of Carl. A young man growing up in the west of this city, making his sacraments between Corpus Christi and St Teresa's, where he was educated during his primary years, and then to Lagan College.

"Carl, through the wonderful work of education, discovered and showed a great passion. He had a hunger and a thirst to grow in knowledge, which was displayed with the love he had for books, for films and his great love of music and love to have great in-depth discussions with family and friends alike, using his learning and his passion for a wee lively debate, a lively discussion.

"Carl came across on the exterior as a strong and confident young man but for those who knew him deeply, they saw another side, that kindness and caring nature that he had in abundance.

"Carl sadly experienced the death of both his parents as a young lad, which is probably why he had such a strong exterior. Not many saw beyond the feel of that but his love for his granny Anne and the family circle knew no depths.

"That love allowed him to grow in love, to receive love and to know people were there for him. Even if it was during the early hours of the night or the morning, to get a Daddy Long Legs that had taken over his room out of his house but that was why he always said his granny was the strongest woman he knew.

"These great values, these great loves, these memories, they often go unnoticed until we stop and we think and we reflect on them. Do keep them in your hearts. Keep telling the stories of Carl over and over again, particularly in these weeks, these months and years ahead. For by doing so, you will allow him to live on in your hearts.

"It is clear to see that Carl did indeed have a good life. He has left his mark, a mark of memories and stories that will keep his spirit alive of all of us until we meet in the fullness of time."

Fr McAleese said that Carl's legacy of organ donation will allow others to extend their life.

"When we look back over Carl's life, over his legacy, there is one thing that both he and you, his family, can be proud of and know. Because of his and your generous act of kindness by allowing Carl to become an organ donor, not only did he get a hero's salute and a guard of honour, but through his earthly death, life was given to others.

"That is something that you and I'm sure he will be proud of. In his short life, he allowed others to extend theirs. That is Carl's legacy. That is the gift that he's handed on to other people, which no one can take away.

"Let us celebrate that Carl has well and truly left his mark on this earth and with each one of us here today, and those he gifted life to and let us celebrate his life and his influence because if he didn't have an influence on us, we simply would not have gathered in this church on this Friday afternoon."