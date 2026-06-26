THE community at Clonard is "colourblind", parishioners were reminded at the final Novena session on Thursday night.

Nine days of prayer and petitions at the annual Novena came to a conclusion on Thursday night as hundreds braved the heat in the packed congregation.

In his closing remarks at the final 8pm session, Fr Brendan Kelly, Rector of Clonard Monastery, touched on recent racist intimidation and violence in the city by reminding those present that the Clonard community is "truly international".

"We deliberately decided not to invite an Irish Redemptorist to be part of the Novena team this year," he said. "Instead, we had Fr Oan, who comes to us from the distant land of Indonesia, and Brother Jeffrey from the Commonwealth of Dominica.

"It was no accident that they have a different skin colour to most here this evening. Their presence among us reminds us that you, the worshipping community of Clonard are colourblind.

"The Redemptorist community at Clonard is truly international and intercultural, reflecting the changing face of our society and city today."

Following the service, a procession of thanksgiving to Our Lady of Perpetual Help took place in the surrounding streets of Clonard Monastery.