A FOUR-day festival for all the family is kicking off in Lenadoon next week with a wide range of events celebrating community, culture, health, heritage and entertainment.

Running from Monday to Thursday there is something for everyone to enjoy over the four days, and all residents are encouraged to come along and take part.

Donna Reid McMahon, one of the Lenadoon Féile organisers, is encouraging children, young people and families to come along to the free Family Fun Day in Lenadoon Community Park on Monday, August 3 starting at 1pm.

The Focus Club are hosting a Carnival Event in the Glen Community Centre for adults with learning difficulties on the Tuesday morning.

Glen Phillips of Lenadoon Cultural Group and Naomh Pól CLG is encouraging local people and visitors to the Fleadh Cheoil to come along to the cultural and political talks and tours which are all free of charge.

"We have a bilingual tour of Milltown Cemetery on the Tuesday morning which is suitable for learners of Irish at any level. Later that evening we have a talk in Naomh Pól clubrooms on the Shaws Road.

"From the Pitch to Political Activism will hear from former Down All-Ireland winning footballer Colm McAlarney and former Derry Ladies footballer Nodlaig Ní Bhrollaigh.

"On the Wednesday afternoon everyone is invited to take a historical tour of Lenadoon with Pádraic Mac Coitir which will leave Lenadoon Shops at 2.30pm. Following the tour an evening of traditional music will be taking place in Sarsfield's GAC from 4pm and everyone is welcome to bring an instrument along and play or just to listen.

"Finally on the Thursday evening at 7.30pm in Sarsfield's GAC, we will be hosting a talk to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the ending of political status.

"We are fortunate to have secured former Republican political prisoners Tommy McKearney, Máire Drumm and Pádraic Mac Coitir who will speak of their experiences at the time."

Anto Fox from Carrigart Youth and Community Group is calling on all local seniors to come along to the Seniors Tea Dance in the Glen Community Centre on the Wednesday afternoon. Paul Niblock from the Friends of the Half Moon Lake said that their Community Health and Eco Event in the Half Moon Lake is free and not only local residents but visitors are also welcome to come along.

Michael Doherty, from Lenadoon Féile said: "We look forward to welcoming everyone to this year's Lenadoon Féile.

"Whether your interests are community history, health and wellbeing music, sport, culture or family entertainment, the programme offers something for every age. We encourage residents, families and visitors to come along, enjoy the events and help make this another memorable Féile for Lenadoon.

"There is something for everyone in this year's Lenadoon Féile which runs in parallel with Féile an Phobail."

Monday, August 3

Family Fun Day (1-4pm Lenadoon Park) – an afternoon of fun, games and entertainment for all the family.

Comedy Night (8pm- Donegal Celtic Social Club) – Enjoy an evening of laughter featuring a fantastic line-up of comedians.

Tuesday, August 4

Focus Club Carnival (10am-12.30pm- Glen Community Centre) – A fun-filled carnival event for adults with learning disabilities.

Bi-lingual tour of Milltown Cemetery (11am)

Talk: 'From the Pitch to Political Activism' (7.30pm- St Paul's GAC)

Wednesday, August 5

Women's Health Information Morning- (10am-1pm – Glen Community Complex)

Seniors' Tea Dance (1pm- Glen Community Centre)

Political and Historical Tour of Lenadoon (2.30pm – Meet at Lenadoon Shops)

Traditional Music Session - (4-7pm)- Sarsfields GAC

Darts Competition (7pm- Donegal Celtic Social Club)- all players should register by 7pm.

Thursday, August 6