CARE workers led the funeral of a West Belfast man who died without any next of kin following an appeal from a local funeral director.

Patrick McNally, late of Glen Road, died at the Northern Ireland Hospice last week.

His funeral took place at St Teresa's Church on the Glen Road on Wednesday morning followed by burial in Blaris Cemetery.

In a post on social media following his death, Mallon Brothers Funeral Director said: "We are reaching out to our local community with a heartfelt invitation to attend Patrick’s funeral service and celebration of life, so that he may receive the farewell he deserves.

"If you knew Patrick at any stage of his life, were a neighbour, friend, colleague, acquaintance, or even if you simply wish to stand alongside others in an act of kindness and respect, we welcome you to join us.

"Your presence, no matter how brief, would help ensure Patrick is remembered and that his final journey is marked with dignity, companionship, and care.

"Together, we can give Patrick a fitting send-off and show that every life matters, and every person leaves a place in the world.

"No one should say goodbye alone."

At his funeral on Wednesday morning, care workers from Connected Health who looked after Patrick during his ill-health took part in the readings and prayers of the faithful during the Mass.

Speaking at the funeral, Fr Gabriel Lyons said: "We gather today to pray, give thanks for Patrick's life and pray for those who grieve for him.

"Patrick answered God's call in his family and work life and among his friends until ill-health came his way.

"His rest and peace is everlasting, no more worries or pain or sickness.

"We think today of Patrick's family, friends and neighbours. May our farewell express our satisfaction for him."

In his funeral notice, Patrick is described as the beloved son of the late Mary and John and a much-loved uncle, cousin and friend.