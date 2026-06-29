A SINN Féin councillor and his family were subjected to sectarian abuse in Lisburn on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred prior to a Sinn Féin canvass and leaflet drop of thousands of homes in Lisburn announcing Declan Lynch as the party’s Assembly election candidate for Lagan Valley.

“A handful of men gathered at the filling station near the entrance to Thaxton and subjected my mother and my wife, who was holding our young child, to sectarian abuse," said Declan.

Thousands of homes leafleted today in a canvass across big parts of Lisburn.



The biggest Sinn Féin has ever done in Lisburn.



As we gathered before the canvass, my mother and wife were subjected to sectarian abuse, and @danielbakersf and I were also abused. pic.twitter.com/R2cHLuzqMg June 27, 2026

“I was also subjected to abuse along with Danny Baker MLA.

“It is disgusting that, in 2026, a small group of men saw fit to spend their Saturday morning abusing two women, as well as other activists, who were out working to improve people’s lives.

"Today’s canvass and leaflet drop was the biggest Sinn Féin has ever done in Lisburn in one day, and was incredibly successful.

“The response was the best we have ever received and momentum continues to build as we work to elect a Sinn Féin MLA in Lagan Valley.

“We will continue to move forward in our commitment to working for all people and communities across Lisburn and the wider Lagan Valley constituency.

“This matter has been reported to the police.”