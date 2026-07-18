EXTRA efforts are being made at St James' Community Farm in West Belfast to keep animals safe during the hot weather.

The farm is home to a range of animals including a goat, donkey, pony, sheep, ducks, geese, hens and peacocks.

With the prolonged spell of dry and warm weather Damien Lindsay from St James' Farm says the welfare of the animals remains the priority.

"It is all about keeping the animals' buckets of water filled up and the hoses running and the sprinklers on," he explained. "At the end of the day, it is all about keeping the animals hydrated and cool.

"Animals are like us, they need their water in the heat.

"The goats are more difficult because they don't like water being sprayed at them. All the birds like the ducks, geese, hens and peacock love the sprinklers.

"We can also move some of the animals into the shade to keep them cool too.

"It is hard work for the volunteers too but everyone has been doing that bit extra to keep the animals safe."