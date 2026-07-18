WEST Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan has spoken at the rededication of the hunger strike monument on the Falls Road to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the ten republican prisoners who died in 1981.

Mr Sheehan, who himself embarked on two hunger-strikes while a prisoner in the H-Blocks in 1980 and 1981, was joined by former MLA Fra McCann, families of the hunger strikers, former prisoners, friends and members of the local community to mark the occasion.

Speaking after the event, Pat Sheehan MLA said: "It was an honour to join my friend and comrade Fra McCann for the rededication of the hunger strike monument on the Falls Road.

"This monument stands as a lasting tribute to one of the most defining chapters in our recent history and commemorates the courage, resilience and sacrifice of the hunger strikers and all those who took part in the prison struggle.

"As we gathered with families, former prisoners, friends and members of the local community, we reflected not only on the events of 1981 but on the enduring legacy of those who stood firm in the face of immense hardship. Their determination changed the course of history and continues to inspire people to strive for justice, equality and a united Ireland.

"As someone who lived through the prison struggle, I know the strength, solidarity and resolve that sustained those difficult years. The hunger strikers and all those who resisted criminalisation left an enduring legacy that continues to inspire people today.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that future generations understand the significance of their sacrifice and the values they stood for.

"Memorials such as this are an important part of preserving that history and ensuring that those who gave so much are never forgotten.

"Their legacy lives on in the continued pursuit of justice, equality and Irish unity.”