INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Liz Kimmins has visited the Blacks Road underpass alongside local Sinn Féin representatives to discuss ongoing road safety concerns at the location.

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn and Councillor Matt Garrett have been campaigning for enhanced safety measures on the slip-road approaching the underpass, where a number of accidents have taken place over recent years.

Safety railings were installed following a serious incident in which a lorry overturned onto the footpath. However, since then, the railings have been damaged and repaired numerous times. Sinn Féin representatives are calling for urgent speed reduction measures to improve safety for motorists and pedestrians.

Órlaithí Flynn MLA said: "The Minister and her officials have come out and listened to the concerns and are now looking at other options that can be put in place to alert drivers to their speed and ensure they slow down when approaching this bend.

"With multiple schools nearby, hundreds of children use the underpass every day to walk to and from school and we must ensure they can do so safely. Speed reduction measures should be implemented as soon as possible.

“Since our last site visit we were pleased to hear that the road markings here have now been repainted and realigned to allow for more room on the bend. The department have also said that they will install chevron signs along the pedestrian railing.

"We also raised the issue of road safety on the Suffolk Road with the Minister, where a child was recently knocked down. We've been working to secure enhanced road safety measures on that stretch of road for some time now and the Minister has agreed to visit the site with us to discuss what measures can be implemented here to enhance road safety.

“We recently secured double yellow lines on Suffolk Road and people should not be parking on them as they are creating a serious safety risk for children using that stretch of road."

Councillor Matt Garrett added: "Sinn Féin will continue working to ensure all our roads across West Belfast are safe for everyone. Improving safety at the Blacks Road underpass has been a long-standing campaign for us and we will continue working with all relevant agencies to make the area as safe as possible for both road users and pedestrians."