ARDOYNE activist Fra Hughes said he was "honoured" to attend the funeral of the late Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Fra, who is well-known for his Palestinian activism, was one of millions who witnessed the funeral cortège carrying the coffins of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and four family members inch along a 10km route in one of the largest public gatherings seen in many years.

The commemorations started in Iran's capital Tehran before moving to some of the most sacred sites for Shia Muslims, including in Qom, south of Tehran, and then to Najaf and Karbala in neighbouring Iraq.

The final burial place was Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, the ayatollah's birthplace and Iran's holiest city.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Fra said: "I was invited as part of an international delegation. I support the axis of resistance and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was the leader of that.

"It was a historic occasion

"I don't know how many people were there but it was millions. The funeral cortege going past reminded me of Bobby Sands' funeral going up the Andersonstown Road.

"People in the West have said AI was used to make the crowds look bigger. On one level I am not surprised but I was there and saw it with my own eyes.

"I was blown away by the warmth of the Iranian people when I was there. The situation remains tense.

"I think the people of Iran never wanted war. They are a peaceful nation and never invaded any country. Nobody wants death and destruction.

"What they do want is justice for Palestinians and an end to the expansionist state of Israel who continue to kill innocent people in Gaza and Lebanon.

"I think as long as Israel continues the way it does, there will unfortunately be more death and destruction in the Middle East."