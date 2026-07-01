A RACIST banner erected in North Belfast has been removed after being condemned by political representatives.

The poster, which appears to be AI-generated, was erected at the bottom of Donegall Park Avenue. It depicted a herd of sheep walking through a gate towards a group of masked men armed with knives.

On the sheep’s back it says “our constituents”.

They are surrounded by Sinn Féin, SDLP, Alliance, and People Before Profit banners.

The banners read: “Open gates. Open borders. Open seasons.

“Your sheep, their feast.”

On Tuesday, the PSNI said they were treating the banner as a hate incident.

Sinn Féin Councillor Brónach Anglin welcomed the banner’s removal.

Councillor Anglin said: "There is no place in our society for racism, sectarianism or any kind of hate.

"This disgraceful banner was erected to sow fear and division within our communities and must be condemned by all and I welcome its removal.

"It does not represent the majority of North Belfast which is welcoming and vibrant area of our city. Sinn Féin will continue to stand up and speak out against all forms of hate."