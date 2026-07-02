THE PSNI have made 35 arrests so far in relation to serious disorder in Belfast and other parts of the North last month.

The sporadic violence was sparked following a horrific stabbing attack in North Belfast that went viral on social media.

The disorder included a Glider vehicle being set alight and destroyed in East Belfast, rioting on the Antrim Road in Glengormley and numerous homes of immigrant families attacked in the city.

Detective Inspector McCartan said: “The investigation has been moving at great pace and to date we have made 35 arrests with 27 of those charged to court, seven released on bail, and one person reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

“We are determined to bring as many of the people involved in the disorder to justice as possible and I would ask anyone with any information which could assist us to get in touch.

“We have a number of photographs of individuals we have yet to identify on our website and on social media and would appreciate the public’s help in identifying them. The photographs can be accessed via www.psni.police.uk/op-exposure-june-2026.

“If you can help please contact detectives in Musgrave on 101. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”