AN estimated £225,000 worth of suspected Class A drugs has been seized in North Belfast.

While conducting a proactive policing operation in the Donegall Quay area on Wednesday in relation to the supply of Class A controlled drugs, officers from the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) signalled for a vehicle to stop.

It failed to do so, attempting to make off instead, which resulted in a collision with two police vehicles.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a large quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs, which were then seized.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, providing money or property for the purposes of terrorism, failing to stop for police and driving without due care and attention.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Follow-up searches conducted in the Newtownabbey and Mallusk areas resulted in further suspected drugs being seized, along with a number of vehicles, with the total estimated street value of all drugs seized as a result of the searches £225,000.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “These searches and the arrest demonstrate the PCTF’s commitment to tackling the harm caused by illegal drug use and supply in our communities.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on the 101 number.

“You can also report to police online, via www.psni.police.uk/report or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”