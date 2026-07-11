JUNIOR Minister Aisling Reilly MLA has praised the "life-changing work" of the Orchardville learning and disability support centre after attending the organisation's 2026 Awards Day at Titanic Belfast.

The annual celebration brought together more than 500 participants – families, carers, employers and community partners – to recognise the achievements of people with learning disabilities and autism.

Throughout the event, individuals were honoured for reaching important milestones, developing new skills, gaining greater independence and achieving employment goals through Orchardville's programmes and support.

The celebration featured inspiring personal stories, live performances from Orchardville participants, and special recognition for those who have made an outstanding contribution to the organisation.

Speaking after the event, West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly said: "It was a privilege to attend the Orchardville Awards and celebrate the achievements of so many inspirational people. Every award reflected the determination, resilience and potential of individuals who have worked incredibly hard to reach their goals.

"The atmosphere in the room was one of pride and celebration, with families, carers and staff sharing in the success of those being recognised. It was a powerful reminder of the importance of creating opportunities that allow everyone to thrive and reach their full potential.

"As Junior Minister, I am committed to supporting a society where inclusion is at the heart of everything we do. Orchardville continues to make a real difference to people's lives every single day, and I want to thank everyone involved for their dedication and congratulate all of this year's award recipients on their fantastic achievements."