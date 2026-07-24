IT is safe to say I think fans are starting to get tired with Martin O'Neill's after-dinner patter since the pre-season started a few weeks back.

What a week eh? There truly isn't a better phase to describe the week that has passed other than an almighty 'balls up' as the "easy deals" of CEO Michael Nicholson floated into the sky like helium balloons.

Last week saw Irish Celtic Supporters groups convene with the CEO and manager following Celtic's trip to face Shelbourne and the fall-out has been nothing short of embarrassing for Celtic F.C.

With a wince and an awful dose of déja vu, I read that fans were told the promised summer "huge rebuild' actually consists of only one single signing.

Nicholson was on record stating that it was becoming "more difficult" to deal with agents and English clubs during the transfer window and therefore Celtic had to focus on closing the "easier" deals first with out-of-contract players and loan signings.

As the week unfolded, hopes that bringing Marcelo Saraachi and Kelechi Iheanacho back to Paradise were dashed. It was announced that Turkish second-tier side Bursaspor had become the new home for the Nigerian. Then the Uruguayan took to social media to offer his goodbyes despite being apparently "desperate" to line out again with the Hoops next season.

Picture the scene: three players who played a role in a season defining stretch to end a season are up for grabs.

The first scores two crucial goals, a winner against Hibs at Easter Road and the 96th minute penalty to give you a shot at the title on the final game of the season. Add in the strike in the Scottish Cup final. And this player also has a clause to extend his contract a further year.

The second had a key impact in the final few games of the season and arguably gave Celtic that late driving force to help seal the victory over Hearts.

The third plays 12 minutes during the split and is a fitness concern.

Who do you make your priority signing? It shouldn't but clearly was number three.

As it stands, the squad which won the double is now somehow weaker than it was in May.

The transfer window is my least favourite part of football.

Whether it is a player you love, or a player you want, the reality is it makes the summer a stressfu few months for fans who fear getting a name printed on the back of a jersey for fear that star will be offski by the start of the season.

When it comes to Celtic, it is arguably the most depressing period of the year.

The "we promise to get it right" trope was banded about just in time for season ticket renewals and helped secure a 99.7% renewal rate.

To many of the 'suits', the role of the fan is to sat silently and spend every spare moment sharing Celtic social media content and searching the Superstore for the latest release.

The Celtic Fans Collective have called for heads to roll on the board — and nothing without reason.

'A club like no other' they say. That sentiment rings truer than ever but not with the positive force it once did.