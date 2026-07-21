FAMILIES across the Greater Falls area are set to benefit from the expansion of an innovative new family care project.

Kinship Community Partnership in association with Blackie River Community Centre will become the second community organisation in the city to deliver the Kinship Foster Carer Connection initiative.

Kinship care refers to the raising of children by grandparents, extended family members, or close family friends because biological parents are unable to do so.

The new partnership will ensure families have easier access to the practical and emotional support they need, helping more children remain within their wider family networks whenever it is safe to do so.

Funded by Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and delivered in partnership with community organisations, the service builds on a successful model already established in the Upper Springfield area. Following a heat map exercise that identified a high concentration of kinship carers in Clonard, Falls and Beechmount, the project is expanding to meet growing local need, with plans for further rollout across Belfast.

A dedicated Kinship Family Support Worker will provide home visits, practical guidance, emotional support, access to training, and connections to local services and peer networks. Working closely with Belfast Trust's Kinship Fostering Team and Early Intervention Support Team, the service aims to help families overcome challenges, strengthen home environments and reduce the risk of children entering the care system.

Sharon Hayward, Senior Social Worker with the Kinship Fostering Team, who is involved in the programme, said: "We are delighted to have community-based Kinship Connectors on the ground, working alongside families to provide timely, practical support where it is needed most.

"We have already seen the positive impact this collaborative approach has had in strengthening family units, building confidence in kinship carers and helping children remain safely within their wider family networks. By bringing together statutory services and trusted community organisations, we can respond earlier to families' needs, provide more personalised support, and ultimately improve outcomes for children and young people."

Penny Ambrose, Sure Start Manager and Kinship Project Manager, Blackie River Community Centre Manager, added: "This initiative reflects our shared commitment to recognising and supporting the incredible contribution of kinship foster carers.

"By bringing together community-based support with statutory services, we can ensure families receive the right help at the right time, improving outcomes for children and strengthening the resilience of families across our communities."