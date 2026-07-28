We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...
Serves 2
2 chicken breasts
Salt and black pepper
50g plain flour
2 eggs, beaten
100g breadcrumbs or panko
40g grated parmesan cheese
Olive oil for frying
150ml tomato pasta sauce or marinara
100g mozzarella cheese, grated or sliced
Salad & garnish
One ripe avocado, sliced
Handful cherry tomatoes, halved
Mixed salad leaves
Fresh basil leaves
Lemon pepper seasoning
Olive oil
Juice of ½ lemon
Prepare the chicken
Butterfly or flatten the chicken breasts until even thickness.
Season with salt and black pepper.
Coat each breast in:
Flour
Egg
Breadcrumbs mixed with parmesan
Fry the chicken
Heat olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat.
Fry chicken for 4–5 minutes each side until golden and crispy.
Transfer to an oven tray.
Add sauce & cheese
Spoon marinara sauce over each chicken breast.
Top with mozzarella.
Bake at 200°C for 10–12 minutes until bubbling and cooked through.
Make the salad
Toss mixed leaves, avocado slices and cherry tomatoes with:
Olive oil
Lemon juice
A light sprinkle of lemon pepper seasoning
Plate up
Gather a large plate or bowl
Place the salad in the centre
Add the chicken parmigiana on top of salad
Garnish with fresh basil leaves.
Finish with extra parmesan and another light sprinkle of lemon pepper for that extra wow factor.
Enjoy!