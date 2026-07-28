We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2



2 chicken breasts



Salt and black pepper

50g plain flour

2 eggs, beaten

100g breadcrumbs or panko

40g grated parmesan cheese



Olive oil for frying



150ml tomato pasta sauce or marinara

100g mozzarella cheese, grated or sliced



Salad & garnish



One ripe avocado, sliced

Handful cherry tomatoes, halved

Mixed salad leaves

Fresh basil leaves

Lemon pepper seasoning

Olive oil

Juice of ½ lemon



Prepare the chicken



Butterfly or flatten the chicken breasts until even thickness.

Season with salt and black pepper.

Coat each breast in:

Flour

Egg

Breadcrumbs mixed with parmesan



Fry the chicken



Heat olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat.

Fry chicken for 4–5 minutes each side until golden and crispy.

Transfer to an oven tray.

Add sauce & cheese

Spoon marinara sauce over each chicken breast.

Top with mozzarella.

Bake at 200°C for 10–12 minutes until bubbling and cooked through.



Make the salad



Toss mixed leaves, avocado slices and cherry tomatoes with:

Olive oil

Lemon juice

A light sprinkle of lemon pepper seasoning



Plate up



Gather a large plate or bowl

Place the salad in the centre

Add the chicken parmigiana on top of salad

Garnish with fresh basil leaves.

Finish with extra parmesan and another light sprinkle of lemon pepper for that extra wow factor.



Enjoy!