We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...
Serves 3
For the Char Siu Chicken
6 boneless chicken thighs, cut into chunky bite-sized pieces
2 tbsp hoisin sauce
1 tbsp honey
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp oyster sauce
1 tsp sesame oil
1 tsp Chinese five spice
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tsp grated fresh ginger
1 tsp rice vinegar
Pinch of chilli flakes (optional)
For the Asian Salad
1 little gem lettuce, shredded
handful of mixed leaves
½ cucumber, sliced
1 carrot, julienned
¼ red cabbage, finely sliced
2 spring onions, sliced
1 red chilli, finely sliced
Handful fresh coriander leaves, picked
60g toasted cashew nuts
1 tbsp sesame seeds
Dressing
2 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp sweet chilli sauce
1 tbsp lime juice
1 tsp sesame oil
1 tsp honey
Method
Marinate the Chicken
In a bowl, mix together all the char siu marinade ingredients.
Add the chicken thigh chunks and coat well. Leave to marinate for at least 30 minutes — overnight is even better for deeper flavour.
Cook the Chicken
Heat a frying pan or wok over medium-high heat with a drizzle of oil.
Cook the chicken for 10–12 minutes, turning regularly until sticky, caramelised and slightly charred on the edges.
The glaze should become glossy and rich.
Toast the Cashews
Add the cashew nuts to a dry pan and toast for 2–3 minutes until golden.
Build the Salad
In a large bowl combine:
lettuce
cabbage
carrot
cucumber
spring onion
chilli
Mix the dressing ingredients together and toss through the salad lightly and don't overdo
Pile the salad into bowls and top with the hot char siu chicken.
Finish with:
toasted cashews
picked coriander
sesame seeds
extra chilli slices if desired
Serve with chopsticks and lime wedges.
Paul's tip – add a few more chilli flakes for a extra heat or if you fancy a little sweeter add a drizzle of honey.
Enjoy!