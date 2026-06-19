We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 3



For the Char Siu Chicken

6 boneless chicken thighs, cut into chunky bite-sized pieces

2 tbsp hoisin sauce

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp Chinese five spice

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

1 tsp rice vinegar

Pinch of chilli flakes (optional)



For the Asian Salad

1 little gem lettuce, shredded

handful of mixed leaves

½ cucumber, sliced

1 carrot, julienned

¼ red cabbage, finely sliced

2 spring onions, sliced

1 red chilli, finely sliced

Handful fresh coriander leaves, picked

60g toasted cashew nuts

1 tbsp sesame seeds



Dressing

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp honey



Method



Marinate the Chicken

In a bowl, mix together all the char siu marinade ingredients.

Add the chicken thigh chunks and coat well. Leave to marinate for at least 30 minutes — overnight is even better for deeper flavour.



Cook the Chicken

Heat a frying pan or wok over medium-high heat with a drizzle of oil.

Cook the chicken for 10–12 minutes, turning regularly until sticky, caramelised and slightly charred on the edges.

The glaze should become glossy and rich.



Toast the Cashews

Add the cashew nuts to a dry pan and toast for 2–3 minutes until golden.

Build the Salad

In a large bowl combine:

lettuce

cabbage

carrot

cucumber

spring onion

chilli

Mix the dressing ingredients together and toss through the salad lightly and don't overdo



Pile the salad into bowls and top with the hot char siu chicken.



Finish with:

toasted cashews

picked coriander

sesame seeds

extra chilli slices if desired

Serve with chopsticks and lime wedges.



Paul's tip – add a few more chilli flakes for a extra heat or if you fancy a little sweeter add a drizzle of honey.



Enjoy!